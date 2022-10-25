Company News for Oct 25, 2022

Shares of Microsoft Corporation MSFT rose 2.1% on the broader tech rally.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.’s CDNS shares gained 0.5% after the company reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.06 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.97 per share.

Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA slid 1.5% on its price cut of its Model 3 and Model Y cars in China.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s BOH shares fell 6.2% after reporting third-quarter 2022 revenues of $172.3 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $183.6 million.

Just Released: Zacks Unveils the Top 5 EV Stocks for 2022

For several months now, electric vehicles have been disrupting the $82 billion automotive industry. And that disruption is only getting bigger thanks to sky-high gas prices. Even titans in the financial industry including George Soros, Jeff Bezos, and Ray Dalio have invested in this unstoppable wave. You don't want to be sitting on your hands while EV stocks break out and climb to new highs. In a new free report, Zacks is revealing the top 5 EV stocks for investors. Next year, don't look back on today wishing you had taken advantage of this opportunity.>>Send me my free report revealing the top 5 EV stocks



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.