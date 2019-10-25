Company News For Oct 25, 2019
- PayPal Holdings, Inc.’s PYPL shares soared 8.6% after reporting third-quarter 2019 non-GAAP earnings of 61 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensual Estimate by 9 cents
- Visteon Corporation’s VC shares gained 8.5% after the company reported the third-quarter 2019 earnings of $0.53 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.50
- Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. LUV rose 5.7% after the company reported third-quarter 2019 earnings of $1.23 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09
- Nokia Corporation’s NOK shares tanked 23.7% after the company reported third-quarter 2019 earnings of 6 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1 cent
