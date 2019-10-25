Markets

Company News For Oct 25, 2019

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
  • PayPal Holdings, Inc.’s PYPL shares soared 8.6% after reporting third-quarter 2019 non-GAAP earnings of 61 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensual Estimate by 9 cents
  • Visteon Corporation’s VC shares gained 8.5% after the company reported the third-quarter 2019 earnings of $0.53 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.50
  • Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. LUV rose 5.7% after the company reported third-quarter 2019 earnings of $1.23 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09
  • Nokia Corporation’s NOK shares tanked 23.7% after the company reported third-quarter 2019 earnings of 6 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1 cent

Click to get this free report

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV): Free Stock Analysis Report

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Nokia Corporation (NOK): Free Stock Analysis Report

Visteon Corporation (VC): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Zacks

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular