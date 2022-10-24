Company News for Oct 24, 2022

Shares of American Express Company AXP slid 1.7% after the company announced that it had made bigger provisions to prepare for bigger defaults in a looming downturn.

Schlumberger Limited’s SLB shares surged 10.3% after the company reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.63 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.55 per share.

Shares of The Walt Disney Company DIS rose 3.5% on consumer discretionaries doing well.

HCA Healthcare, Inc.’s HCA shares fell 5.7% after reporting third-quarter 2022 revenues of $1,497 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,505 million.

