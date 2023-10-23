Company News for Oct 23, 2023

Shares of American Express Company AXP lost 5.4% after the company reported third-quarter 2023 revenues of $15.38 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.41 billion.

Shares of Apple Inc. AAPL slid 1.5% on the continued tech slump.

Shares of Regions Financial Corporation RF plummeted 12.4% after the company reported third-quarter 2023 earnings of 49 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 59 cents.

Shares of BP p.l.c. BP fell 1.8% on energy becoming one of the worst-hit sectors of the day.

