Company News for Oct 23, 2020
- Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA gained 0.8% after the company reported Q3 2020 earnings of $0.76 a share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.55
- Shares of CSX Corporation CSX rose 3.8% after the company reported Q3 2020 earnings of $0.96 a share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.93
- Xilinx, Inc. XLNX shares gained 1.6% after the company reported fiscal second quarter 2021 earnings of $0.82 a share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.76
- Shares of The Coca-Cola Company KO gained 1.4% after the company reported third quarter 2020 earnings of $0.55 a share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.45
