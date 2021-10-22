Stocks

Company News for Oct 22, 2021

Zacks Equity Research Zacks
  • Blackstone Inc.’s BX shares rose nearly 3% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.28 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 93 cents.
  • Shares of Valero Energy Corporation VLO jumped 1.2% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.22 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 90 cents.
  • Crocs, Inc.’s CROX shares surged 9.3% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of $2.47 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.90.
  • Shares of AutoNation, Inc. AN jumped 7.7% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of $5.12 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.35.
     

