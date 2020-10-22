Company News for Oct 22, 2020
- Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson ERIC jumped 11.8% after the company reported third-quarter 2020 earnings of 20 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 16 cents.
- The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.’s IPG shares jumped3.9% after the company reported third-quarter 2020 earnings of 53 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents.
- Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. NDAQ rose 2.6% after the company reported third-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.53 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.45.
- Avery Dennison Corporation’s AVY shares jumped 6.1% after the company reported third-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.91 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.54.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY): Free Stock Analysis Report
Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. The (IPG): Free Stock Analysis Report
Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ): Free Stock Analysis Report
Ericsson (ERIC): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.