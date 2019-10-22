Company News For Oct 22, 2019

Old National Bancorp’s ONB shares surged 5% after the company reported third-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.41, beating the Zacks Consensual Estimate of $0.34.

Community Bank System Inc. CBU gained 2.5% after posting third-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.84, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.80.

Shares of Coty Inc. COTY jumped 13.4% following the company’s decision to evaluate strategic alternative for its professional beauty business.

Lennox International Inc. LII shares dropped 2% after the company posted third-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $3.34, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.51.

