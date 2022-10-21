Company News for Oct 21, 2022

Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA slumped 6.7% after the company cited persistent logistics challenges for missing its fourth-quarter delivery growth target.

AT&T Inc.’s T shares jumped 7.7% after the company reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.68 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.61 per share.

Shares of ABB Ltd ABB fell 0.9% after the company reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.20 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.28 per share.

Moderna, Inc.’s MRNA shares fell 4.2% after health regulators authorized competitor Novavax, Inc.’s NVAX COVID-19 vaccine, Adjuvanted, as a booster dose for adults.

Zacks Investment Research

