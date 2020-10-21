Company News for Oct 21, 2020
- Shares of Regions Financial Corporation RF rose 4.9% after the company reported third-quarter 2020 earnings of 49 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 34 cents.
- Comerica Incorporated’s CMA shares jumped 4.8% after the company reported third-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.44 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 87 cents.
- Shares of Dover Corporation DOV rose 1.3% after the company reported third-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.60 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31.
- Synovus Financial Corp.’s SNV shares jumped 3.9% after the company reported third-quarter 2020 earnings of 89 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 48 cents.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Regions Financial Corporation (RF): Free Stock Analysis Report
Comerica Incorporated (CMA): Free Stock Analysis Report
Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV): Free Stock Analysis Report
Dover Corporation (DOV): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.