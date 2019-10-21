Company News For Oct 21, 2019
- The Coca-Cola Co.’s KO shares gained 1.8% after reporting third-quarter 2019 revenues of $9,507 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9,484 million.
- Schlumberger Ltd. SLB advanced 1.3% after the company reported third-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.43, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.40.
- Shares of Kansas City Southern KSU surged 7.3% after posting third-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $1.94, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.77.
- Gentex Corp.’s GNTX shares climbed 1.3% after the company posted third-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.44, ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.42.
