Company News For Oct 21, 2019

The Coca-Cola Co.’s KO shares gained 1.8% after reporting third-quarter 2019 revenues of $9,507 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9,484 million.

Schlumberger Ltd. SLB advanced 1.3% after the company reported third-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.43, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.40.

Shares of Kansas City Southern KSU surged 7.3% after posting third-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $1.94, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.77.

Gentex Corp.’s GNTX shares climbed 1.3% after the company posted third-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.44, ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.42.

