Company News for Oct 20, 2022

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV jumped 4.4% after the company reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $2.20 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.77 per share.

Ally Financial Inc.’s ALLY shares plummeted 7.9% after the company reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.12 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73 per share.

Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. BMI gained 3.5% after the company reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.61 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.60 per share.

Elevance Health Inc.’s ELV shares advanced 2% after the company reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $7.53 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.10 per share.

