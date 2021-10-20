Stocks

Company News for Oct 20, 2021

Zacks Equity Research Zacks
  • Synchrony Financial’s SYF shares rose 2.7% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.67 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.49.
  • Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV jumped 1.6% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of $2.60 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.00.
  • Old National Bancorp’s ONB shares surged 2.6% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of 43 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 35 cents.
  • Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. SNV rose 3.6% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.20 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07.

