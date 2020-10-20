Company News for Oct 20, 2020
- Shares of Old National Bancorp ONB rose 2.6% after the company reported third-quarter 2020 earnings of 46 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 34 cents.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.’s AMC shares jumped16.5% after the company announced it will resume operations at many theatres in the state of New York.
- Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. OSUR surged 15.4% after the company received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA for its's COVID-19 test which can be conducted at-home.
- Sierra Bancorp’s BSRR shares rose 5.3% after the company reported third-quarter 2020 earnings of 67 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 46 cents.
