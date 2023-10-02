Company News for Oct 2, 2023

Shares of Valero Energy Corporation VLO slumped 3.7% after energy became the biggest losing sector of the session.

Shares of NIKE, Inc. NKE surged 6.7% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings of 94 cents per share, widely surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 74 cents.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s JPM stocks slid 1.7%, with the finance sector taking losses in the session.

Shares of BlackBerry Limited BB fell 1.1% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted loss of 4 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 2 cents.

