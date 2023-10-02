News & Insights

Stocks

Company News for Oct 2, 2023

October 02, 2023 — 09:27 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks ->

  • Shares of Valero Energy Corporation VLO slumped 3.7% after energy became the biggest losing sector of the session.
  • Shares of NIKE, Inc. NKE surged 6.7% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings of 94 cents per share, widely surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 74 cents.
  • JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s JPM stocks slid 1.7%, with the finance sector taking losses in the session.
  • Shares of BlackBerry Limited BB fell 1.1% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted loss of 4 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 2 cents.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

See This Stock Now for Free >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NIKE, Inc. (NKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BlackBerry Limited (BB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

StocksInvesting
Zacks
Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JPM
NKE
VLO
BB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.