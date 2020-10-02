Company News for Oct 2, 2020
- PepsiCo Inc.'s PEP shares gained 1.6% after the company reported fiscal third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.66, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.48.
- Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY soared 25.1% after the company posted fiscal second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.50, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.17 per share.
- Shares of Conagra Brands Inc. CAG rose 0.5% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.70, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.57.
- NovaGold Resources Inc.'s NG shares fell 3.3% after posting third-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted loss per share of $0.04, wider-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.02.
Click to get this free report
Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG): Free Stock Analysis Report
Bed Bath Beyond Inc. (BBBY): Free Stock Analysis Report
PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP): Free Stock Analysis Report
Novagold Resources Inc. (NG): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.