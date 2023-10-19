Company News for Oct 19, 2023

The Procter & Gamble Co.’s ( PG ) shares surged 2.6% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.83, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71.

Abbott Laboratories’ ( ABT ) shares climbed 3.7% after the company reported third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.14, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.10.

Shares of State Street Corp. ( STT ) advanced 2% after the company posted third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.93, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.77.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp ( USB ) tumbled 4.4% after posting third-quarter 2023 revenues of $7 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.01 billion.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

State Street Corporation (STT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

U.S. Bancorp (USB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.