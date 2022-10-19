Company News for Oct 19, 2022

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. HAS declined 2.9% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.42 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.53 per share.

Albertsons Companies, Inc.’s ACI shares gained 1.2% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $0.72 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.64 per share.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. CBSH fell 2.8% after the company reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.02 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 per share.

Silvergate Capital Corporation’s SI shares plummeted 22.7% after the company reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.28 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.45 per share.

