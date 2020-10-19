Company News for Oct 19, 2020
- Shares of CIT Group Inc. CIT jumped 26.7% after the company reported third-quarter 2020 earnings of 84 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 14 cents.
- Ally Financial Inc.’s ALLY shares rose 2.7% after the company reported third-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.25 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 72 cents.
- Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. BMI surged 11.9% after the company reported third-quarter 2020 earnings of 51 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 40 cents.
- AB Volvo’s VLVLY shares rose 3% after the company reported third-quarter 2020 earnings of 32 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 20 cents.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI): Free Stock Analysis Report
CIT Group Inc. (CIT): Free Stock Analysis Report
Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY): Free Stock Analysis Report
AB Volvo (VLVLY): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.