Company News for Oct 18, 2023

Bank of America Corp.’s ( BAC ) shares surged 2.3% after the company reported third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.90, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.81.

Lockheed Martin Corp.’s ( LMT ) shares rose 0.2% after the company posted third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $6.77, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.66.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. ( ELS ) climbed 4.3% after reporting third-quarter 2023 revenues of $388.81 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.91%.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. ( BK ) advanced 3.8% after posting third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.27, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14.

