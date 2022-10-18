Company News for Oct 18, 2022

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation BK jumped 5.1% after the company reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.21 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.10 per share.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s GS shares gained 2.25 on reports that the financial giant is planning to merge its investment banking and trading businesses into a single unit.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG CS gained 3.6% on reports that the company is gearing up to sell a part of its Swiss domestic bank in a bid to raise capital.

Archaea Energy Inc.’s LFG shares surged 54.2% after the company agreed to an acquisition by BP p.l.c. BP for $26 per share.

