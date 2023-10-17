Company News for Oct 17, 2023

Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation ( SCHW ) jumped 4.7% after the company reported third-quarter 2023 earnings of $0.77 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.75 per share.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.’s ( GNTY ) shares declined 1% after the company reported third-quarter 2023 earnings of $0.54 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.55 per share.

Shares of Manchester United plc ( MANU ) tumbled 10.4% on reports that billionaire Jim Ratcliffe will buy a minority stake in the soccer club that will value Manchester United at over $3.3 billion

Alphabet Inc.’s ( GOOGL ) shares gained 1.3% on the broader tech rally.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Manchester United Ltd. (MANU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (GNTY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.