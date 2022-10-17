Stocks

Company News for Oct 17, 2022

  • Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM rose 1.7% after the company reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $3.12 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.96 per share.
  • UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s UNH shares gained 0.6% after the company reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $5.79 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.45 per share.
  • Shares of Citigroup Inc. C increased 0.7% after the company reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.50 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46 per share.
  • Wells Fargo & Company’s WFC shares advanced 1.9% after the company reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.30 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 per share.

