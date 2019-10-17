Company News for Oct 17, 2019

Shares of General Motors Company GM gained 1.1% after the company reached a deal with the United Auto Workers union to end a month long strike at General Motors.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. ACRS rose 6.1% after Moshe Arkin 13D showed 8% stake in the pharmaceutical company.

Shares of MGM Resorts International MGM lost 1.6% after the company said it would sell its Circus Circus casino resort in Las Vegas.

Shares of American Vanguard Corporation AVD declined 12.6% after the agricultural chemical company reported weak preliminary sales for Q3.

