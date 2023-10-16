News & Insights

Stocks

Company News for Oct 16, 2023

October 16, 2023 — 08:43 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks ->

  • JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (JPM) shares gained 1.5% after the company reported third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $4.33, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.89.  
  • UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) shares surged 2.6% after the company posted third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $6.56, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.33.
  • Shares of Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) advanced 3.1% after reporting third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.39, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25.
  • Shares of The Progressive Corp. (PGR) jumped 8.1% after posting third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $2.09, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Download Free ChatGPT Stock Report Right Now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

StocksInvesting
Zacks
Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WFC
JPM
UNH
PGR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.