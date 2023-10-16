Company News for Oct 16, 2023

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s ( JPM ) shares gained 1.5% after the company reported third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $4.33, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.89.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. ( UNH ) shares surged 2.6% after the company posted third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $6.56, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.33.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co. ( WFC ) advanced 3.1% after reporting third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.39, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25.

Shares of The Progressive Corp. ( PGR ) jumped 8.1% after posting third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $2.09, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71.

