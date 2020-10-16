Company News for Oct 16, 2020
- The Charles Schwab Corp.'s SCHW shares surged 5.2% after the company posted third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.51, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.47.
- Shares of Morgan Stanley MS gained 1.3% after the company reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.59, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26.
- Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. WBA climbed 4.8% after reporting third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.02, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.96.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.'s TSM shares dipped 0.5% after posting third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.90, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.92.
