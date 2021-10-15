Company News for Oct 15, 2021

Shares of Bank of America Corporation BAC gained 4.5% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.85 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.71 per share.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s UNH shares jumped 4.2% after the company announced third-quarter 2021 earnings of $4.52 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.41 per share.

Shares of Citigroup Inc. C increased 0.8% after the company reported third-quarter earnings of $2.15, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.65 per share.

The Progressive Corporation’s PGR shares fell 0.9% after the company reported third-quarter earnings of $0.19 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.33 per share.



