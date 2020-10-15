Company News for Oct 15, 2020
- Bank of America Corp.'s BAC shares tumbled 5.3% after the company reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.51, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.53.
- Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY jumped 8.1% after the company announced offloading some of its non-core businesses for roughly $250 million.
- Shares of Alcoa Corp. AA gained 2.2% after reporting third-quarter 2020 adjusted loss per share of $1.17, narrower-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $1.51
- The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s GS shares rose 0.2% after the company posted third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $9.68, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.58.
