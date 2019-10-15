Company News for Oct 15, 2019

Shares of NF Energy Saving Corporation BIMI gained more than 100% after the company completed the acquisition of Boqi Zhengji Pharmacy Chain Co., Ltd.

Shares of AECOM ACM rose 6.3% after the engineering company agreed to sell its management services unit for about $2.405 billion to American Securities LLC and Lindsay Goldberg.

Shares of Sempra Energy SRE declined 0.04% after the energy infrastructure company said it would sell its equity stakes in its Chilean businesses to State Grid International Development for $2.23 billion in cash.

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. AGI dropped 6.2% after the intermediate gold producer said it had suspended all construction activities on its Kirazli project.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.