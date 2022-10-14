Company News for Oct 14, 2022

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. BLK surged 6.6% after posting third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $9.55 per share, smashing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.70 per share.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS jumped 4% as bank stocks rallied.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s TSM shares rose 3.9% after posting third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $1.79 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.69 per share.

Apple Inc. AAPL shares rose 3.4% on the broader tech rally.

