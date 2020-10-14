Company News for Oct 14, 2020
- Delta Air Lines Inc.'s DAL shares dropped 2.7% after reporting third-quarter 2020 adjusted loss per share of $3.30, wider-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $3.14.
- Shares of BlackRock Inc. BLK surged 3.9% after the company reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $9.22, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.81.
- Shares of Fastenal Co. FAST tumbled 4.8% after the company posted third-quarter 2020 revenues of $1,413.3 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,416 million.
- The Walt Disney Co.'s DIS shares gained 3.2% after the company announced that it will reorganize media and entertainment businesses emphasizing on online streaming.
Click to get this free report
Fastenal Company (FAST): Free Stock Analysis Report
The Walt Disney Company (DIS): Free Stock Analysis Report
Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL): Free Stock Analysis Report
BlackRock, Inc. (BLK): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- [UPDATED] Russian Man Turns Tables on Bank, Changes Fine Print in Credit Card Agreement, Then Sues, Now Settles
- 3 Top 5G Stocks to Buy Right Now
- Why Warren Buffett's Protege Just Bought This Dirt-Cheap Brick-and-Mortar Retailer
- Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Piedmont Lithium Stocks All Popped Again Today