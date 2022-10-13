Company News for Oct 13, 2022

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. PEP surged 4.2% after the company reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.97, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.85.

Shares of Wipro Limited WIT tumbled 3.4% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.06, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.07.

Intel Corp.’s INTC shares rose 1.2% following news that the company will retrench thousands of manpower to cope with the slumping PC market.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s PHG shares plunged 11.7% after the company warned that its third-quarter sales and profits will be impacted by supply-chain issues.

