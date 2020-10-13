Company News for Oct 13, 2020
- Bandwidth Inc.'s BAND shares surged 5.3% after the company entered an agreement to acquire European cloud communications company Voxbone.
- Shares of Twilio Inc. TWLO climbed 7.7% following the company's $3.2 billion stock deal to takeover Segment, a customer data platform company.
- Shares of Carnival Corp. & Plc CCL tumbled 3.1% after the company cancelled remaining cruises for November following the extension of CDC's no-sail order.
- Cloudflare Inc.'s NET shares jumped 23% after the company introduced Cloudflare One, a network-as-a-service solution for cloud-based security, performance, and control through a single user interface.
