News & Insights

Stocks

Company News for Oct 12, 2023

October 12, 2023 — 09:34 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks ->

  • Shares of AZZ Inc. (AZZ) jumped 5.7% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.27 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.82 per share.
  • Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (XOM) shares declined 3.6% after the company reached a deal to buy Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) for $59.5 billion in stocks.
  • Shares of Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) soared 5.3% after the company said that it expects a sharp rise in revenues by 2027 to nearly $6 billion, according to a regulatory filing
  • Humana Inc.’s (HUM) shares fell 1.4% after the company announced that the company’s CEO Bruce Broussard will step down in the second half of 2024.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Humana Inc. (HUM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AZZ Inc. (AZZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

StocksInvesting
Zacks
Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XOM
PXD
HUM
AZZ
PLUG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.