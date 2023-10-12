Company News for Oct 12, 2023

Shares of AZZ Inc. ( AZZ ) jumped 5.7% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.27 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.82 per share.

Exxon Mobil Corporation’s ( XOM ) shares declined 3.6% after the company reached a deal to buy Pioneer Natural Resources Company ( PXD ) for $59.5 billion in stocks.

Shares of Plug Power Inc. ( PLUG ) soared 5.3% after the company said that it expects a sharp rise in revenues by 2027 to nearly $6 billion, according to a regulatory filing

Humana Inc.’s ( HUM ) shares fell 1.4% after the company announced that the company’s CEO Bruce Broussard will step down in the second half of 2024.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Humana Inc. (HUM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AZZ Inc. (AZZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.