Company News for Oct 12, 2022

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. AAL gained 1.7% after the company raised its third-quarter 2022 revenue guidance.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG CS tumbled 5.4% following news that the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating its role in asset hiding.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s WBA shares rose 2.4% after the company accelerated the process to buy the remaining 45% stake of CareCentrix for $392 million.

Uber Technologies Inc.’s UBER shares plunged 10.4% after the U.S. Labor Department proposed a new rule to reclassify gig workers as employees instead of independent contractors.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Credit Suisse Group (CS): Free Stock Analysis Report



American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.