Company News for Oct 12, 2021

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. LUV declined 4.2% after the company was compelled to cancel over 1,800 flights over the weekend owing to inclement weather and staff shortages.

Deere & Company’s DE shares declined 3.1% after a tentative contract agreement was rejected by its workers represented by the United Auto Workers Union.

Shares of Apple, Inc. AAPL declined less than 1% after it urged a judge to delay changes to its App Store, which would from now allow app developers to bypass its in-app payment system.

Aspen Technology, Inc.’s AZPN shares rallied 12.3% after the company announced that it has entered a deal to merge with two software businesses of Emerson Electric EMR worth around $11 billion.

