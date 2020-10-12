Markets

Company News for Oct 12, 2020

  • DraftKings Inc.'s DKNG shares tumbled 4.5% following  reports of new coronavirus infections in the NFL and concerns about the continuation of the tournament full season.
  • Shares of Xilinx Inc. XLNX soared 14.1% following the news that rival chip maker Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD is considering acquiring it.
  • Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI climbed 5% after the company raised its guidance of revenues and operating income for the third quarter of 2020.
  • AT&T Inc.'s T shares fell 1% after the company decided to retrench thousands of jobs in its WarnerMedia division as part of its plan to reduce cost up to 20%. 

