Company News for Oct 11, 2023

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. ( PEP ) gained 1.9% after the company reported third-quarter 2023 earnings of $2.25 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.17 per share.

Neogen Corporation’s ( NEOG ) shares tumbled 5.3% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $0.11 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.14 per share.

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. ( PLTR ) rose 1.1% on news that after the U.S. Army awarded the company a $250 million contract to develop and test artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Truist Financial Corporation’s ( TFC ) shares jumped 6.6% on reports that the company is in talks to sell off its business brokerage unit for $10 million to private equity firm Stone Point.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.