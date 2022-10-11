Company News for Oct 11, 2022

Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc. RIVN tumbled 7.3% after the company plans to recall 13,000 vehicles due to a possible safety issue.

Shares of Wynn Resorts Ltd. WYNN plummeted 12.3% after China imposed lockdowns in several cities due to a spike in COVID-19 daily cases after a weeklong holiday.

Five9 Inc.’s FIVN shares plummeted 25.6% after its CEO Rowan Trollope resigned from his role and position on the board of directors.

PPG Industries Inc.’s PPG shares tanked 3.2% after the company said that its third quarter earnings per share will come in 5% to 7% below the low end of its previous estimates.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.