Company News for Oct 11, 2021

Share of Accolade, Inc. ACCD gained 4.3% after the company reported second quarter fiscal 2021 loss of $0.43 per share, lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.45.

ChemoCentryx, Inc.’s CCXI shares surged 96% after the company announced that the Food and Drug Administration has given approval to its Anca-associated vasculitis therapy.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. ALLO plummeted 46.1% after the Food and Drug Administration put a hold on its cancer drug trials after chromosomal abnormality was detected in a single patient.

Shares of Walmart, Inc. WMT advanced 0.3% after the retailer announced it holiday season plans that include the launch of a direct-to-home wine delivery service.

Tech IPOs With Massive Profit Potential

In the past few years, many popular platforms and like Uber and Airbnb finally made their way to the public markets. But the biggest paydays came from lesser-known names.

For example, electric carmaker X Peng shot up +299.4% in just 2 months. Think of it this way…

If you had put $5,000 into XPEV at its IPO in September 2020, you could have cashed out with $19,970 in November.

With record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs and a record-setting stock market, this year’s lineup could be even more lucrative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.