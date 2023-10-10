Company News for Oct 10, 2023

Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation ( LMT ) surged 8.9% following the surprise attack by Hamas on Israel over the weekend.

The Walt Disney Company’s ( DIS ) shares gained 2.1% on reports that activist investor Nelson Peltz’s Trian Fund Management has increased its stake in the company and could ask for more seats on the company’s board, including one for himself.

Shares of Tesla, Inc. ( TSLA ) declined 0.3% after data from the China Passenger Car Association showed that the carmaker’s sales fell 10.9% in China last month.

Chevron Corporation’s ( CVX ) shares jumped 2.8% on the broader energy stocks rally.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.