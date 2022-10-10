Company News for Oct 10, 2022

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. LEVI plummeted 11.7% after the company lowered its full year sales and profit projections owing to supply-chain issues and strong U.S. dollar.



Shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD plunged 13.9% after the company revealed disappointing third-quarter 2022 preliminary results with an expected revenue shortfall.



DexCom Inc.’s DXCM shares jumped 7.3% after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services updated a local coverage determination related to glucose monitoring devices.



Cano Health Inc.’s CANO shares climbed 9.1% following news that CVS Health Corp. CVS is in exclusive talk to acquire the company.



