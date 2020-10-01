Company News for Oct 1, 2020
- Duke Energy Corp.'s DUK shares climbed 7.5% following news that the company recently received a takeover bid from NextEra Energy Inc. NEE.
- The Walt Disney Co.'s DIS shares dropped 1.1% after the company decided to retrench 28,000 employees across its parks, experiences and consumer products divisions.
- Shares of Datadog Inc. DDOG jumped 12.4% after the company entered into a strategic partnership with Microsoft Corp.'s MSFT cloud computing service Azure.
- Shares of Nikola Corp. NKLA soared 14.5% after the company reconfirmed its business plans and production targets and hinted for a possible deal with an energy partner.
