Company News for Nov 9, 2023

Shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation ( RL ) jumped 3.2% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings of $2.10 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.92 per share.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s ( OXY ) shares gained 1.6% after the company reported third-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.18 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.89 per share

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. ( AKAM ) increased 1.6% after the company reported third-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.63 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51 per share.

Masimo Corporation’s ( MASI ) shares jumped 3.7% after the company reported third-quarter 2023 earnings of $0.63 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of $0.59 per share.

