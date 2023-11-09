News & Insights

Company News for Nov 9, 2023

  • Shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) jumped 3.2% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings of $2.10 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.92 per share.
  • Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s (OXY) shares gained 1.6% after the company reported third-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.18 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.89 per share
  • Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) increased 1.6% after the company reported third-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.63 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51 per share.
  • Masimo Corporation’s (MASI) shares jumped 3.7% after the company reported third-quarter 2023 earnings of $0.63 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of $0.59 per share.

