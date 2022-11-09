Company News for Nov 9, 2022

Shares of Planet Fitness Inc. PLNT jumped 8.6% after the company reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.42, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.39.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc. NXST climbed 8% after reporting third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $7.30, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.50.

Coty Inc.’s COTY shares rose 1.4% after the company posted first-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues of $1,390 million, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,379 million.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s NCLH shares surged 3.7% after posting third-quarter 2022 adjusted loss per share of $0.64, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.71.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.