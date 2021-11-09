Company News for Nov 9, 2021

Tecnoglass Inc.’s TGLS shares rose 3.4% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of 45 cents per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 34 cents.

Shares of Ocwen Financial Corporation OCN surged 11.8% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of $2.29 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.60.

First Advantage Corporation’s FA shares jumped 9.3% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of 28 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 19 cents.

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD surged 29.5% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of 18 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 16 cents.

