Company News for Nov 8, 2023

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. ( EMR ) tumbled 7.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.29 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of $1.30 per share.

D.R. Horton, Inc.’s ( DHI ) shares rose 2.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $4.45 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.98 per share.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG ( CRSP ) soared 13.6% after the company reported third-quarter 2023 net loss of $1.41 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.98 per share.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc.’s ( ATSG ) shares plummeted 22.9% after the company reported third-quarter earnings of $0.32 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.49 per share.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Air Transport Services Group, Inc (ATSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.