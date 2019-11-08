Company News For Nov 8, 2019

Shares of Nevro Corp. NVRO increased 21.3% after the medical device company’s Q3 revenues of $100.16 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.21%.

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. GDDY gained 16% after the cloud-based technology products developer reported third-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of 42 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 22 cents.

Shares of Inseego Corp. INSG declined 10.4% after the company reported Q3 loss of $0.04 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.03

Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. TRIP lost 22.4% after the online travel company reported adjusted Q3 2019 earnings of 58 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 69 cents.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.