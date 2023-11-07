Company News for Nov 7, 2023

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. ( AMG ) gained 2% after the company reported third-quarter 2023 earnings of $4.08 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.78 per share.

Bumble Inc.’s ( BMBL ) shares declined 4.4% after the company announced that its CEO will step down from the role in January.

Shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation ( BVH ) surged 106.8% after the company agreed to a sale to Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. ( HGV ) for $75 per share in a cash deal in the first half of 2024.

DISH Network’s ( DISH ) shares plummeted 37.4% after the company reported third-quarter 2023 loss of $0.26 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of $0.25 per share.

