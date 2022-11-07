Company News for Nov 7, 2022

Shares of Enbridge Inc. ENB advanced 3.1% after the company reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.50, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.51.

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. CAH climbed 5.1% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.20, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.96.

W. P. Carey Inc.’s WPC shares gained 3.1% after the company posted third-quarter 2022 revenues of $383.62 million, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.24%.

Evergy Inc.’s EVRG shares rose 1.7% after posting third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $2.01, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.89.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.